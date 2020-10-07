WOOD RIVER - In the small school Madison County boys race, the Eagles won with a score of 35 points, with the Griffins coming in second with 48 points, Roxana was third with 71 points, Metro-East Lutheran came in fourth with 84 points, Marquette Catholic was fifth with 160 points, and Madison came in sixth with 164 points. East Alton-Wood River did have runners entered in the race, but not enough for a full team, thus no score was kept for the Oilers.

Guthrie won the race while breaking the 15-minute barrier, coming in with a time of 14:53.80, with CM's Jackson Collman second at 16:33.70, and third place going to the Shells' Carlos Ruvalcaba at 16:48.90.

Article continues after sponsor message

SMALL SCHOOLS

Other finishers in the small schools Madison County race were as follows:



Fourth place went to the Eagles' Aslan Henderson at 17:00.40, with McGivney's Tanner Fox fifth at 17:03.30, Logan Wyatt of Metro-East sixth with a time of 17:08.60, CM's Justice Eldredge seventh at 17:11.80, eighth place going to Roxana's Matt Olbert at 17:33.90, Noah Beltremea of the Griffins ninth with a time of 17:37.60, and rounding out the top ten was Evan Zobrist of the Eagles, with a time of 18:05.30.

A group of CM runners all finished behind each other, with Lucas Naugle leading the pack at 18:07.20, followed by Caden Heston at 18:14.50, and Trevor Kroeschel at 18:23.30. Deacon Anderson of the Eagles came in at 18:36.20, with D.J Dutton having a time of 19:14.10, Bryce Griffin coming in at 19:21.20, Gabe Roberts was clocked in 19:51.60, and Matthew Haar had a time of 21:10.80. Outside of Guthrie and Beltremea, Andrew Dupy came in for the Griffins with a time of 18:51.00, Nolan Shearer came in at 19:04.40, Evan Rybak had a time of 19:08.00, Wyatt Bierman was in at 19:51.80, Garret Seger was timed in 20:11.20, and Colin Moore had a time of 22:31.60.

Along with Ruvalcaba and Olbert, the Shells had Austin Walker in with a time of 18:28.90, Kaleb Smith came in at 20:00.20, Hunter Ponce had a time of 20:05.40, Erik Scroggins was clocked in 20:17.80, Dane Slayden came in at 21:08.70, and Chris Holbrook's time was 21:01.80. Besides Wyatt. Metro-East's runners were Elijah Schlessinger, with a time of 18:06.80, Ethan Ashauer came in at 19:49.10, Adam Brokemeier was clocked in 20:36.10, Jakob Schroeder was in at 21:03.10, Jack Blair had a time of 23:54.80, Kevin Harness was timed in 25:15.70, Cody Steele came in at 26:40.30, and Ethan Schumacher had a time of 28:00.10.

The leading runner for the Explorers was Parker Macias, who had a time of 20:31.00, followed by Ryan Declue at 21:14.90, Michael Hudson at 21:20.30, Daniel Kline came in at 21:46.30, and Josh Kreitner had a time of 27:48.10. EAWR's runners were Aiden Loeffelman, who had a time of 19:00.30, and Evan Baker, who's time was 26:26.00.Colin Feeney also contributed to this story.

More like this: