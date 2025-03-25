ALTON - Marquette Catholic Varsity Explorers couldn't keep up with Father McGivney Catholic varsity Griffins and fell 9-2 on Tuesday, March 25, 2025, at Gordon F. Moore Community Park.

Father McGivney Catholic varsity Griffins were the first to get on the board in the first when Justin Terhaar drew a walk, on a wild pitch scoring Kannon Kamp.

Eli Rodgers grounded into a fielder's choice, which helped Marquette Catholic varsity Explorers tie the game at one in the bottom of the first.

Father McGivney Catholic Varsity Griffins took the lead in the top of the second. Kannon Kamp tripled, scoring Rea and Carroll, to give Father McGivney Catholic Varsity Griffins the leg up, 3-1.

Drew Zacha took the loss for Marquette Catholic Varsity Explorers. The pitcher went five and one-third innings, allowing six runs on four hits, striking out three and walking five.

Chase Kelly started the game for Father McGivney Catholic Varsity Griffins. The starter allowed four hits and two runs (one earned) over four and two-thirds innings, striking out four and walking two.

Rodgers and Joe Stephan were a one-two punch in the lineup, as each drove in one run for Marquette Catholic Varsity Explorers. Stephan led Marquette Catholic varsity Explorers with two hits in three at bats.

Father McGivney Catholic Varsity Griffins accumulated nine hits in the game. Kamp led Father McGivney Catholic Varsity Griffins with three hits in four at bats from the leadoff position.

Mason Holmes and Phelps each collected multiple hits for Father McGivney Catholic Griffins. Father McGivney Catholic turned one double play in the game.

