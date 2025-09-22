Will Rakers had the lone goal for Father McGivney against Columbia on Saturday at McGivney. (Photos by Dan Brannan).GLEN CARBON - Father McGivney Catholic edged Columbia 1-0 in a tightly contested boys soccer match Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025, at McGivney, with Will Rakers scoring the decisive goal in the second half.

The victory improved Father McGivney’s record to 8-3-0, while Columbia fell to 9-4-1.

Patrick Gierer, McGivney’s goalkeeper, was once again outstanding with 10 saves to secure a clean sheet, while Columbia’s Eli Thebau recorded three saves.

Father McGivney will travel to Mascoutah for a 4 p.m. game on Monday, Sept. 22, 2025, before hosting Lebanon at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 26.

The Griffins then visit Freeburg for a 10 a.m. match Saturday, Sept. 27, and return home to face Marquette Catholic at 4:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 29.

Columbia’s upcoming schedule includes a 4:30 p.m. matchup at East Alton-Wood River on Monday, Sept. 22, followed by home games against Salem at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 23, and Chaminade at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 25.

