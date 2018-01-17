Father McGivney Catholic High School releases fall 2017 Honor and High Honor Roll lists
GLEN CARBON - Father McGivney Catholic High School has released their High Honor and Honor Roll lists for the first semester in the Fall of 2017.
In order to be on the High Honor Roll, a student must have a current unweighted GPA of 3.600 - 4.0. To be on the Honor Roll, a student must have a current unweighted GPA of 3.0 - 3.599.
12th Grade - High Honor Roll
Teresa Barz
Maggie Fine
Noah Pirtle
Simi Rasp
Pauline Coppens
Lorraine Eden
Penny Edwards
Noah Mitan
Kolton Klette
11th Grade - High Honor Roll
Aaron Boulanger
Nate Dammerich
Emma Deist
Zach Hellickson
Nicholas MacLaughlin
Jacob McCreary
Agnes Pointer
Katie Deakos
Parul Nigam
Nicole Boyd
Nicole Luchetti
DJ Villhard
Kinga Lozowski
Michael Landoll
Noah Wilke
Luke Winson
10th Grade - High Honor Roll
Patrick Boulanger
Zachary Brasel
Macy Hoppes
Marta Korte
Jonah Mitan
Andrew Nwacha
Emily Pirtle
Maya Rice
Faith Scott
Mary-Margaret Benware
Jacob Kraus
Frank McClimans
Casey McGranahan
Madison Webb
Alexander Chartrand
Joanna Hunter
Hailey McFarland
Mariah Starnes
Loran Kromray
9th Grade - High Honor Roll
Brandon Ahring
Ava Daugherty
Luke Deakos
Matthew Gierer
Barrett Larkin
Rachel Maller
Caley Micun
McKenna Myatt
Ally Phillips
Anna McKee
Edith Pointer
Sarah Samoska
Emily Williams
Mia Wylie
Noah Beltramea
Andrew Dupy
Olivia Fults
Jeremy Harkins
Elizabeth Johnes
Isabel Margarida
Frannie Traubitz
Katelyn Voegele
Jackson Podshadley
Claire Johnes
Daniel Edwards
Jacob Grotefendt
Blake Jones
12th Grade - Honor Roll
Alex Loeffler
Alex VanHauen
Savannah Holthaus
Konnor Klette
Abby Podshadley
Leanna Spiker
Amaree Moss
Spencer Neal
Jack Pawlow
Eli Skubish
Elizabeth Campbell
Sydney Finley
Daniel Jones
Logan Shumate
Matt Taphorn
Paige Wallace
11th Grade - Honor Roll
Maggie Edwards
Ali Hay
Lauren Meyer
Abby Knobeloch
Claire McKee
Caitie Pendall
Alyssa Werner
Matthew Fischer
Gwen Pendall
Kendyl Speight
Brianna Pollock
Rebecca Raymer
Stephanie Washenko
Daniel Clanton-El
Ryan McMahon
10th Grade - Honor Roll
David Dempsey
Nick Antonini
Carter Burnett
Megan Smith
Sierra Williams
Caleb Tanzyus
Bridget Weeks
Shannon Cadagin
Michael Hatley
Will Hyten
Guinevere Smith
Ellery Tyrrell
Jack Barnish
Vanessa Luna
Mark Mueller
Evan Yasitis
9th Grade - Honor Roll
Dylan Ortiz
Haydee Rios
Chloe Albrecht
Madasyn Wasser
Jacob Jones
Bryan Shearer
Marcus Gardner
Taylor Schwab
Joey Crowder
Reese Etcheson
Diego Mravak-Pacheco
Cesar Flores
Hunter Meacham
Alannah Nelson
Madeline Spinner
Lauren Breckner
Jacob Flynn
Tyler Guthrie
Josh Jamruk
Justin Wenos
