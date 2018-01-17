GLEN CARBON - Father McGivney Catholic High School has released their High Honor and Honor Roll lists for the first semester in the Fall of 2017.

In order to be on the High Honor Roll, a student must have a current unweighted GPA of 3.600 - 4.0. To be on the Honor Roll, a student must have a current unweighted GPA of 3.0 - 3.599.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

12th Grade - High Honor Roll

Teresa Barz
Maggie Fine
Noah Pirtle
Simi Rasp
Pauline Coppens
Lorraine Eden
Penny Edwards
Noah Mitan
Kolton Klette

11th Grade - High Honor Roll

Aaron Boulanger
Nate Dammerich
Emma Deist
Zach Hellickson
Nicholas MacLaughlin
Jacob McCreary
Agnes Pointer
Katie Deakos
Parul Nigam
Nicole Boyd
Nicole Luchetti
DJ Villhard
Kinga Lozowski
Michael Landoll
Noah Wilke
Luke Winson

10th Grade - High Honor Roll

Patrick Boulanger
Zachary Brasel
Macy Hoppes
Marta Korte
Jonah Mitan
Andrew Nwacha
Emily Pirtle
Maya Rice
Faith Scott
Mary-Margaret Benware
Jacob Kraus
Frank McClimans
Casey McGranahan
Madison Webb
Alexander Chartrand
Joanna Hunter
Hailey McFarland
Mariah Starnes
Loran Kromray

9th Grade - High Honor Roll

Article continues after sponsor message

Brandon Ahring
Ava Daugherty
Luke Deakos
Matthew Gierer
Barrett Larkin
Rachel Maller
Caley Micun
McKenna Myatt
Ally Phillips
Anna McKee
Edith Pointer
Sarah Samoska
Emily Williams
Mia Wylie
Noah Beltramea
Andrew Dupy
Olivia Fults
Jeremy Harkins
Elizabeth Johnes
Isabel Margarida
Frannie Traubitz
Katelyn Voegele
Jackson Podshadley
Claire Johnes
Daniel Edwards
Jacob Grotefendt
Blake Jones

12th Grade - Honor Roll

Alex Loeffler
Alex VanHauen
Savannah Holthaus
Konnor Klette
Abby Podshadley
Leanna Spiker
Amaree Moss
Spencer Neal
Jack Pawlow
Eli Skubish
Elizabeth Campbell
Sydney Finley
Daniel Jones
Logan Shumate
Matt Taphorn
Paige Wallace

11th Grade - Honor Roll

Maggie Edwards
Ali Hay
Lauren Meyer
Abby Knobeloch
Claire McKee
Caitie Pendall
Alyssa Werner
Matthew Fischer
Gwen Pendall
Kendyl Speight
Brianna Pollock
Rebecca Raymer
Stephanie Washenko
Daniel Clanton-El
Ryan McMahon

10th Grade - Honor Roll

David Dempsey
Nick Antonini
Carter Burnett
Megan Smith
Sierra Williams
Caleb Tanzyus
Bridget Weeks
Shannon Cadagin
Michael Hatley
Will Hyten
Guinevere Smith
Ellery Tyrrell
Jack Barnish
Vanessa Luna
Mark Mueller
Evan Yasitis

9th Grade - Honor Roll

Dylan Ortiz
Haydee Rios
Chloe Albrecht
Madasyn Wasser
Jacob Jones
Bryan Shearer
Marcus Gardner
Taylor Schwab
Joey Crowder
Reese Etcheson
Diego Mravak-Pacheco
Cesar Flores
Hunter Meacham
Alannah Nelson
Madeline Spinner
Lauren Breckner
Jacob Flynn
Tyler Guthrie
Josh Jamruk
Justin Wenos

More like this:

Tamarion Marshall Shows Ambition at East Alton-Wood River High School
Oct 7, 2025
St. Ambrose Catholic School Releases 4th Quarter Honor Roll
Jun 2, 2025
Hard Worker Brooke Parker Thrives at East Alton-Wood River High School
6 days ago
Highland High School Senior Clayton Neumann is Hard Worker
Oct 6, 2025
Alton-Godfrey Rotary Student Of Month: Marquette Catholic's Karly Davenport Excels in Both Academics and Athletics
4 days ago

 