Father McGivney Catholic High School Celebrates 10 Year Anniversary.

GLEN CARBON - Father McGivney Catholic High School was not created overnight. A group of dedicated parents, grandparents, pastors, and other faithful volunteers began working on the “dream” of a school in 2005. In the fall of 2012 Father McGivney Catholic High School opened its doors to a group of 19 pioneer students. The McGivney students, families, supporters, staff, and parents will celebrate the anniversary with Mass at the school followed by a social gathering, at 1 p.m. Sunday, August 28.

In 2022, and Father Mcgivney Catholic High School is thriving - breaking records in athletics, admissions waiting lists, 300+ students, huge academic successes, strong faith formation, and now the school prepares for another first--a momentous and exciting event, the 10-year anniversary of Father McGivney Catholic High School. The 10-year anniversary committee led by Suzanne Halbrook, McGivney Advancement Director, is working hard to organize, plan, and share a celebration with the McGivney students and community at large.

Halbrook explains, “The celebration will be open to our McGivney community including our students, parents, staff, supporters, and feeder schools. The event will also be live streamed for all to see. We are honored to have Bishop Thomas John Paprocki not only attend our celebration on August 28th but also give the homily. We will conclude our event with a social gathering at the campus, surrounded by the people who made this school happen along with the presence of God. We are grateful, excited, and honored to celebrate 10 years.”

Many were not sure if the school would ever actually come to fruition. President of Father McGivney Catholic High School, Very Reverend Jeffrey H Goeckner VF, explains, “After many challenges, sacrifices, and much prayer, Father McGivney Catholic High School opened its doors in 2012 and welcomed 19 Freshmen. FMCHS was the first new high school to open in the Diocese of Springfield in over 80 years. To date, FMCHS has successfully educated and faithfully formed over 400 students while promoting “A Culture of Life”. I believe that this school is Truly a miracle.”

Father McGivney Catholic High School is the only school in the United States named after Father Michael J. McGivney. In choosing a name for the local Catholic high school, the founders wanted to honor a person who was committed to the same values they hoped to instill in future graduates. The search for a person who dedicated his life to service, family, and youth-led them to an American parish priest. Father McGivney is also the founder of the Knights of Columbus. The pillars of this organization are very important to our school. Principal Joseph Lombardi, explains, “Their pillars of Unity, Charity, Fraternity, and Patriotism are the foundation of Father McGivney Catholic High School’s mission. We are very proud of what our school has accomplished and we can’t wait to see where we are in another 10 years.”

