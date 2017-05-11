Father McGivney Catholic High School announces senior graduates
This is a list of Father McGivney Catholic High School's graduating seniors.
There are the senior graduates:
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Audrey Adcock
Dominic Bachmann
Boone, Emma Boone
Danielle Boulanger
Sophie Cruthis
Anisa Franco
Adam Fults
Chrissy Glinn
Dillon Heinz
Aaron Jatcko
Cody Johnson
Ethan Jones
Rachel Kassing
Gunnar Kohlbrecher
Emily Kowalski
Kennedy Latham
Joeseph McCreary
Megan Schilly
John Schollmeier
Nolan Scott
Derek Shearer
Jarod Silhavy
Charles Tennant
Tommy Waugh
Michaela Wilke