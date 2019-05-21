GRANITE CITY – The boys volleyball team at Father McGivney Catholic made history in its inaugural season, as the Griffins won their first-ever postseason match on Monday afternoon, defeating Alton 25-13, 25-23 in an IHSA regional quarterfinal at Granite City’s Memorial Gym.

It was the third win in four matches against the Redbirds for the Griffins this season, taking a pair of regular-season contests after dropping their first meeting at the Belleville East tournament on Mar. 22.

McGivney went out to a 15-9 lead in the first game, thanks in part to a kill from Cale Tanzyus, and from there, Alton couldn’t get any closer than three points as the Griffins went on to the 25-13 first game win.

In the second game, Alton went out to a 20-16 lead when McGivney called time to regroup. From there, the Griffins went on to outscore the Redbirds 8-2 to take a 24-22 lead. Alton took the next point, but D.J. Villhard drove home a kill down the left side to win the game and the match.

Villhard and Jacob Kraus each had five kills for the Griffins, while Villhard, Tanzyus, and Trey Congleton all had two blocks. Josh Jamruk had 16 assists, Jacob Jones had eight digs and three service aces, while Devon Silhavy had six digs.

McGivney, now 6-10 on the season, advances to the semifinals and will play Edwardsville in a semifinal match on Tuesday, starting at 5:30 p.m. The Redbirds end the season 1-23.

