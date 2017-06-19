ALTON - A car crash and a death have delayed the demolition of the Alton Cine at least temporarily delayed.

Alton Mayor Brant Walker said the demolition has been postponed due to the death of Gary Claxton, the contractor hired for the demolition, as well as a serious car accident involving property owner Steve Sakelaris.

Walker said the asbestos abatement has already been completed, and expects the demolition to continue a little later than originally scheduled once and new demolition contractor can be found.

Walker said the "biggest mess is out of the way" in regards to that demolition, adding it could be completed by the end of summer or early fall once a new demolition contractor has been found.

