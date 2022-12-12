Fatal Traffic Crash Sunday Evening On Lewis And Clark Boulevard
December 12, 2022 4:03 PM December 12, 2022 4:04 PM
EAST ALTON - At 10:48 p.m. on Sunday evening, December 11, 2022, the East Alton Police Department responded to a single-unit traffic crash, involving a motorcycle, in the 300 block of Lewis and Clark Boulevard.
Upon arrival, the operator of the motorcycle was determined to be deceased at the scene.
The deceased was Harrison A. Henderson, a 25-year-old male from Alton.