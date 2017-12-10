CARLINVILLE - Macoupin County Coroner Brad Targhetta, F-ABMDI, reported a fire fatality Sunday morning at a Carlinville residence.

At 8:10 a.m. on Sunday, Dec 10, 2017, Coroner Brad Targhetta said he responded to the report of a fatality in a structure to 204 Chiles St, in Carlinville.

The Carlinville Police and Fire Departments responded to the scene at 6:53 a.m. and after the fire was extinguished they discovered Clarence A. Turner, 62, in the residence. Turner was pronounced dead at 8:40 a.m. at the scene, the coroner said.

An autopsy has been scheduled and the cause of death will be determined after tests and reports become available.

The family has not selected a funeral home at this time.

