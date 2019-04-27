BETHALTO – Two traffic crashes occurred today near the intersection of Routes 140 and 111, and the junction of Route 140 and I-255, one of them fatal.

Bethalto Police Chief Craig Welch said the first two-vehicle crash resulted in one fatality with three other people being taken to the hospital. Photos posted on social media showed a maroon-colored SUV and the wreckage of what appeared to be a gold-colored late-90s, early-2000s Oldsmobile.

Due to the traffic backup caused by that wreck, Welch said a second crash occurred near the QuikTrip. Witnesses told Riverbender.com it was between a truck and a person with a motorcycle. Welch said three people suffered minor injuries as a result of that.

Welch said officers would be on scene for several hours, so it may be best to avoid that area if possible.

Chris Rhodes also contributed to this story.

