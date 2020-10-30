COLLINSVILLE – The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that Interstate 255 between Illinois 15 and Interstate 64 will reopen, weather permitting, the afternoon of Saturday, Oct. 31. Gov. JB Pritzker was in Metro East last week to celebrate the conclusion of the project, which fixed one of the worst roads in the state quicker, safer and cheaper by closing the work zones to all traffic for nine months instead of spreading work out over multiple construction seasons.

Finishing a month ahead of its original schedule, the overall project rehabilitated and resurfaced approximately 7 miles of I-255 from Collinsville Road to Illinois 15 in two sections separated by Interstate 64. The north section, between I-64 and Collinsville Road, was closed in February and reopened in July. A project webpage with maps and fact sheets can be viewed by clicking here or visiting idot.illinois.gov.

The I-255 work signaled the first under Gov. Pritzker’s historic, bipartisan Rebuild Illinois capital program.

Over the next six years, IDOT is planning to improve more than 3,300 miles of highway and 8.4 million square feet of bridge deck as part of the Rebuild Illinois capital program, which is investing $33.2 billion into all modes of transportation. Year One included approximately $2.7 billion of improvements statewide on 1,706 miles of highway, 128 bridges and 228 additional safety improvements.

