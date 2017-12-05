ALTON – Fast Eddies Bon Air is helping to address the serious problem of food insecurity in the St. Louis region.

From 3 to 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 8, Fast Eddies Bon Air located at 1530 4th Street, Alton, will be accepting donations of canned goods, non-perishable food items and monetary donations to benefit Operation Food Search (OFS).

The drive will also feature a live broadcast from the #1 rated, FM NewsTalk 97.1 The Dave Glover Show.

“People who know me, know that we like to give our best and we do it big at Fast Eddies," owner Eddie Sholar Jr. said. "It’s no different with this event. Fast Eddie’s friends and family will donate the first several thousand in food items. And to make this event really successful, I will personally match food donations received from the community during the drive. I want Operation Food Search to be blown away by the success."

According to the OFS website, 1 in 4 kids in the St. Louis bi-state area go to bed hungry and out of the 200,000+people OFS helps feed every month, one-third are children.

The organization successfully serves the community by partnering with 330 community organizations in 31 Missouri and Illinois counties.

Patrons and participants are asked to stop by and donate items such as light tuna & salmon (canned & pouches), canned chicken, soup, chili, stews with meat/beans, canned fruit (in natural juices), pancake mix, breakfast cereal, ziploc bags, and even personal hygiene products including deodorant, toothbrushes & toothpaste.

visit www.fasteddiesbonair.com for directions or details about the food drive and visit www.operationfoodsearch.com for a list of Most Wanted Items. To learn more about the Dave Glover show visit www.971talk.com.

