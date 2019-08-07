The Wildey Theatre will celebrate the Art of Fashion on Saturday, August 24 at 7:00. The 7th annual runway show held by the Friends of the Wildey will showcase the fashions of 12 Metro-East retailers, entrepreneurs, curators, and makers and will also include “Wedded Bliss,” a repurposed wedding dress/tuxedo design competition. Glik’s returns for a 7th appearance and promises to “wow’ us. It’s no wonder they have continues to serve the area for 120 years. We are especially pleased to have the Edwardsville Arts Center join the event with a preview of stunning pieces of jewelry. Local 618 is hosting a pop-up boutique throughout the evening, featuring a fresh, newly inspired T-shirt with the Wildey and fashion in mind as well as other 618 area designs.

It is the purpose of this event to not only raise funds for the Wildey Theatre, but to honor and celebrate these retailers, entrepreneurs, curators, makers, and models who see the art in fashion and provide the community with a variety of ways for us to express ourselves and tell our story.

The 100 models won’t be the only fashion plates of the evening. The Buckley and Buckley VIP reception will also celebrate the “heartland”

ambiance by featuring small bites and desserts which pay tribute to past and present local chefs and cooks. How about a Rusty’s Maitre D’ salad or Mrs. Seibold’s strawberry cake roll or a Maid-Rite sandwich? A cash bar will be made available; however, all VIP attendees will receive one free beverage.

Article continues after sponsor message

Another special element, guaranteed to please, is the return of Orion, Edwardsville’s own Brian Lynch, acrobatic silk dancer. His breathtaking performance will be a highlight of the evening.

VIP tickets are $50 and include preferred seating, a deluxe gift bag, and access to the Buckley and Buckley VIP reception, which begins at 6:00. All other reserved seats are $20 and $25 and include gift bags.

The Art of Fashion is sponsored by Moran Economic Development, Local 618, and Buckley & Buckley Law; and partnered by A Little Taste of Heaven Bakery, Micah Terry, Local 618, and The Sweet Life.

We are grateful to our partners and sponsors. Without their support, this community event would not be possible.

More like this: