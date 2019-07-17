MARYVILLE — Local residents are invited to party for a purpose at the American Cancer Society Farm to Table Metro East, being held on August 8, 2019 at 6 p.m. at Gateway Center (1 Gateway Drive, Collinsville). The evening will include farm to table cuisine using the freshest local ingredients, libations from local distilleries, wineries and breweries, and desserts highlighting the talent of local bakers and chefs. Popular local band The Glendale Riders will be rocking the stage as this year’s headline entertainment.

“We’re really excited about how things are coming together,” said Sheena Whitehead, Senior Community Development Manager at the American Cancer Society. “This year’s Farm to Table Metro East event will have incredible musical entertainment, delicious food, some amazing auction items you won’t want to miss, and so much more – all in support of the extraordinary mission of the American Cancer Society.”

Every dollar raised at Farm to Table Metro East helps the American Cancer Society save lives by helping people stay well through prevention and early detection; helping people get well through hands-on support; by finding cures through groundbreaking research; and by fighting back through public policy efforts. Because of the progress American Cancer Society has made, 500 lives are saved every day that would have otherwise been lost to cancer.

In addition to live music, other activities will include a wine toss, a mystery raffle with amazing locally crafted items, and a chance to win both a quarter cow and a half hog from Red Barn Farm Meats. There will also be a silent auction with items including St. Louis Cardinals ticket packages, culinary outings, artistic items and more.

Tickets are still available and can be purchased online at www.acsfarmtotable.com or by phone at 618-288-2390.

Since its inception, the event has raised more than $250,000 in the fight against cancer. For more information, sponsorship opportunities, or food and beverage vendor opportunities, please contact Sheena Whitehead at sheena.whitehead@cancer.org

About the American Cancer Society:

The American Cancer Society is a global grassroots force of nearly 2 million volunteers dedicated to saving lives, celebrating lives, and leading the fight for a world without cancer. From breakthrough research, to free lodging near treatment, a 24/7/365 live helpline, free rides to treatment, and convening powerful activists to create awareness and impact, the Society is attacking cancer from every angle. For more information go to www.cancer.org.

