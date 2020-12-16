GLEN CARBON - Farm equipment rolled off a 40-foot trailer in the area of Interstate 270 and Illinois Route 159 in Glen Carbon on Tuesday afternoon, causing a temporary highway shutdown.

Glen Carbon Police Lt. Wayne White said thankfully there were no injuries, no oncoming vehicles struck the farm equipment when it rolled and the pickup truck pulling the trailer did not crash in the accident.

"ADR Towing out of Troy came and they have expensive flatbeds and they were able to clear the road," White said. "They deal a lot with towing farm equipment."

Lt. White said it took about 45 minutes to clear the highway, so traffic could pass.

Chris Rhodes also contributed to this story.

