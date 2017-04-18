ALTON - A piece of farm equipment severed an aerial line utilized by Charter Communications last evening.

The outage left hundreds of people across the Riverbend without service. According to an email from a Charter representative, repair crews were dispatched immediately to the scene to make necessary repairs and restore services, which were continued by 10:30 p.m. Monday.

According to an independent "Down Detector" service, several St. Louis area residents reported outages last night, with the peak coming from between 6-8 p.m. At the peak of the outage, as many as 31 customers reported suffering an outage. Charter does not disclose customer amounts affected by outages, however.

Several posts on social media and calls to Riverbender.com and Edglentoday.com also reported an outage involving Sprint's telephone service, but an email regarding what occurred has not been sent by Sprint at this time. A representative from Sprint said details may be available by the end of the business day today.