GLEN CARBON - T&C Ultrasound opened for business this week after holding a ceremonial ribbon cutting for their brand new business.

About The Business:

We are a family-owned ultrasound imaging studio. Newly opened in January. We provide quality images for expecting mothers in 2D/3D/4D and HD Live. We offer a multitude of different packages that can be customized to each mother's expectations. We are here to curate an experience for our clients unlike any other. We aim to please every person that comes through our doors by giving them a great experience and images to take home and share with their families.

About The Team:

This was a completely new journey for all of us. We weren't expecting to open up such a blessing in disguise until the opportunity presented itself, and we knew it was the path we needed to be on. Our team consists of 5 major people that help make T & C all that it is. Our names are Chuck and Thomas, we are the owners of the business. Macy, Diane, and Rebecca are the faces of the operation. Macy is our extremely talented technologist that performs all the exams. Diane and Rebecca will be the ones that greet you with their warm welcomes as you walk through our doors. We have the best team and we are all happy to be a part of such a great community. If you have any questions please feel free to consult with any of us!

