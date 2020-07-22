ALTON, IL – Sisay Michael Abraham, MD, is a board-eligible Family Medicine physician who will start at Family Physicians of Alton on Monday, Aug. 3.

Family Physicians of Alton is located in Suite 230 of Medical Office Building B on the Alton Memorial Hospital campus. Dr. Abraham is accepting new patients now. Call 618-463-7777 to schedule an appointment or for more information.

Patients of all ages can visit Dr. Abraham for all general medicine and preventative health care needs. He provides well-child exams, school and sports physicals, women’s health (e.g. PAP tests, breast exams, birth control management), and more. He also helps patients manage a variety of chronic diseases, including, but not limited to, hypertension, diabetes, COPD, asthma, and heart disease.

In addition to all of these services, Dr. Abraham offers a variety of procedures. These include joint injections, Nexplanon birth control insertion, skin biopsies, and more.

Article continues after sponsor message

“I believe there is a lot left to understand about the human body and mind,” says Dr. Abraham. “My role is to bring wellness and restore balance as much as possible.”

This philosophy plays a large role in his patient care. Dr. Abraham is passionate about helping his patients improve their health through state-of-the-art medicine, backed by the latest in research and technology.

Dr. Abraham chose to practice Family Medicine because he enjoys the variety of treating all age groups and helping his patients overcome a variety of acute and chronic conditions.

“Family Medicine integrates me to the local community and allows me to have long lasting relationships with patients,” he says.

Dr. Abraham earned his medical degree from Meharry Medical College in Nashville, TN. He then went on to complete his internship at Grand Stand Medical Center in Myrtle Beach, SC and his residency at Cleveland Clinic Akron General in Akron, OH.

More like this: