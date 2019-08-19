EDWARDSVILLE - The Family Olympics, a Partnership for Healthy Communities' event is scheduled for 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at the Tri-City YMCA at 451 Niedringhaus Ave., Granite City.

"Join our vendors for a free family style Olympics," said Elizabeth Sindelar-Loy, a wellness coach and community outreach coordinator. "Enjoy a variety of sporting events mixed with educational programming and free snacks!"

Vendors will be: Collinsville Maryville Troy YMCA, Anderson Hospital, Madison County Health Department, OSP St. Anthony's Health Center, Illinois Nutrition Education Program, St. Louis Area Foodbank - Food Stamp Assistance, Riverbend Headstart & Family Services, Senior Services Plus, Molina Healthcare of Illinois, BJC School Outreach and Youth Development, St. Louis Dairy Council, Main Street, Chiropractic, SIUE School of Dental Medicine, Edwardsville YMCA, SIHP - Health Care, Meridian, Tri-City YMCA and the American Heart Association.