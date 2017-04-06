SAUGET – Southern Illinois Healthcare Foundation (SIHF) is pleased to announce that Ashley Hundelt, Certified Family Nurse Practitioner (FNP-BC) has joined the Family Medicine team at Millstadt Medical Center, 60 Regency Place in Millstadt, Ill. Hundelt, who has eight years of experience in the medical field, provides preventative care services for patients of all ages and offers treatment for acute health conditions.

“I am focused on delivering thorough and personal care to meet my patients’ holistic health needs, with special attention to their overall family and support system,” said Hundelt.

Hundelt received her Master of Science in Nursing – Family Nurse Practitioner at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville and her Bachelor of Science in Nursing at McKendree University.

Hundelt is currently accepting new patients at Millstadt Medical Center and appointments may be scheduled by calling (618) 476-3373.

About Southern Illinois Healthcare Foundation: SIHF operates a network of more than 30 health centers across 10 Illinois counties with more than 150 medical providers who deliver comprehensive health care services including: adult, family, women’s health, pediatrics, dental services, behavioral health, and population health services. As one of the largest Federally Qualified Health Center networks in the country, SIHF is devoted to leading individuals and communities to their healthiest lifestyle regardless of their ability to pay. For more information, visit www.sihf.org.