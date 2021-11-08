SOUTH ROXANA - The South Roxana Police Department has asked for public assistance in assisting a family that lost their home in a devastating fire in the 700 block of Ohio Avenue.

South Roxana Police Chief Bob Coles said multiple fire departments arrived to assist and extinguish the fire.

Chief Coles said a high schooler stays with a family friend because he has no other places to live, and the homeowner agreed to help him out as best she can even with her own two children she is raising.

"Nothing from inside the house was able to be salvaged, the high school student was upset over the fire but told me, 'I didn’t have much but that is all I had.'" He was upset the varsity letter he received from football was burned in the fire and he earned and that. 'It is important to me,' he said.

"My wife took the high school student, who does not have parents around in his day-to-day life, out for supplies last night and spent about $1,000 on him. The homeowner has her own two children to take care of who are 13- and 10-year-old boys."

"There are still several things needed and my wife and I plan on supervising the donations to help them make on what is needed," Chief Coles said. "With Christmas being only two months away, I hope people can start feeling the holiday spirit and really take care of this young man and the women and the two other boys."

Article continues after sponsor message

For more information on how to donate contact:

Chief Bob Coles

South Roxana Police

Phone 618-254-7460 ext 103

Chief Coles said anyone who wishes to write a check for the family can send them to South Roxana Police Outreach Fund, 211 Sinclair Avenue, South Roxana, IL., 62087. The funds will be then turned over to the family.

More like this: