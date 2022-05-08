ALTON - Anna Haine and her daughter, Alice Stirton, both know something about motherhood.

Anna and her husband, Bill, successfully raised seven children including Alice. Tom Haine, the current Madison County State’s Attorney, is one of their children.

Alice said her mother and father set excellent examples for her and their other children to follow. Alice lives close to her mother in Alton and said they are expecting their eighth baby in three weeks.

“I think it is a lot of love and patience and continual forgiveness when you have a family this size,” Alice said. “Alice said the kids have to pitch in and help.”

Both Alice and Anna praised their husbands, John and Bill, for always being a rock in their families and standing by them through everything. Alice and Anna were home with their children and John is a doctor, and Bill was an attorney, a state’s attorney, and ultimately a longtime state legislator. The Haine family has had a huge impact on Alton and the entire state.

Family dinners at night have always been a cornerstone in the Haine family, no matter how busy everyone is for Alice and her husband and children or it was for Anna and Bill and their children.

Anna said the Haine family always had a routine of living family life together and sometimes that didn’t include all the modern conveniences. Faith has always been a cornerstone of their lives Anna said and Alice said the Haine children have followed many of the traditions her mother and father set.

“Mom and dad set a wonderful tone,” Alice said. “I see how much we enjoy all our siblings and their families and that is what we have to look forward to in the future.”

Anna Haine traveled this past weekend to see one of her grandchildren graduate from college. Anna and Bill remained close to each of their children and then grandchildren and all their relationships. For Anna and Bill and now their children, because of their constant actions, the family ranked right at the top alongside their strong faith.

The Haine family has always included music and the arts in the mix, Anna said. All the Haines went to Marquette Catholic.

“It has been such a gift to have my kids,” Alice said. “I was able to live close to my mom and dad and that has been priceless, especially since dad passed this past year.”

Anna echoed what her daughter said and agreed that having such a large family and such a wonderful husband has always been her greatest blessing.

