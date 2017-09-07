ALTON – The Gordon Moore Park Restoration Project committee is seeking vendors to sell food, soda, arts and crafts to the general public on Sunday, October 1, from 12 noon to 5 p.m. at Gordon Moore Park. The event will include many free activities including a ‘Big Wheels Big Hearts’ event, face painting, arts and crafts, Car Cruise In, games and special displays.

The Family Fun Event is to bring people together to enjoy the wonderful asset that is Gordon Moore Park and to bring awareness for the improvements needed there.

Cost to be a vendor is $50. For more information on becoming a vendor, please go to https://www.gordonmooreparkrestoration.com or call the RiverBend Growth Association at 618-467-2280.

Car Clubs and Car Club Members are encouraged to participate by driving in on that day. All classes of cars are welcome. For more information on the Car Cruise In, call 618-467-2280.

This event is open to the general public. Parking will be on the north side of Illinois Route 140 so that our visiting families are safe from traffic inside the park. Volunteers will be collecting a $10 donation per car to go towards the projects at Gordon Moore.

