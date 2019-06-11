JERSEYVILLE - Nathan Wittman of Country Financial hosted a Family Fun Day on Saturday, May 4, 2019, and recently made donations to the Salvation Army Food Pantry and the Back Program.

"The Backpack Program puts food in backpacks for around 55 kids in our school district on Fridays so that they are guaranteed to have food until they get back to school on Monday," Whittman said. "The program focuses on food that is individually wrapped so kids can feed themselves and not have to rely on an adult to cook it for them. It takes about $5 to fill each bag. That’s $275 every week. We are in school for about 36 weeks a year, so $9,900 dollars each school year is needed. Each year more and more children are added, and they are always in need of donations."

Whittman organized this day because he wanted to do something to give back to his community.

Article continues after sponsor message

He said, “I hate the idea that any child would ever be hungry, and I wanted to find a way to help these children in need. So, I have organized a family fun day that is free for everyone to enjoy and encourages donations to the Backpack Program and local food pantries.”

Whittman continued, “I’ve been a lifelong resident of Jerseyville and I love our community. I wanted my business to be able to do something for the kids. I have young children of my own, and I know they are going to love our family fun day and I hope everyone will come and join us.”

Recent Facebook posts by the Jerseyville Back Pack Program had indicated that they were in need of funds and Wittman hoped that this event would help the program with additional funding.

Nathan Wittman has been an agent for Country Financial since 2010. He provides his clients with financial services and insurance. His offices are located at 722 W. County Road in Jerseyville, Illinois. Any questions about the family fun day should be directed to his office at 618-498-6414.

The JCBA is the Chamber of Commerce for Jersey County and has been since 1955. They are a coalition of approximately 250 area businesses, not-for-profit organizations, and individuals who pool their talents and resources to improve the local economic environment.

More like this: