JERSEY - Nathan Wittman of Country Financial will host a Family Fun Day on Saturday May 4th, 2019. Wittman is hosting the event to highlight the Backpack Program and their need for donations to continue to feed our communities’ hungry children. There will be bounce houses, carnival games, a giant Connect 4, face painting and more. The event is free and will be from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at 722 W. County Road in Jerseyville.

The Backpack Program puts food in backpacks for around 55 kids in our school district on Fridays so that they are guaranteed to have food until they get back to school on Monday. The program focuses on food that is individually wrapped so kids can feed themselves and not have to rely on an adult to cook it for them. It takes about $5 to fill each bag, that’s $275 every week.

"We are in school about 36 weeks a year, so $9,900 dollars each school year is needed," Wittman said. "Each year more and more children are added, and they are always in need of donations."

Article continues after sponsor message

Nathan Wittman from Country Financial organized this day because he wanted to do something to give back to his community. He said, “I hate the idea that any child would ever be hungry, and I wanted to find a way to help these children in need. So, I have organized a family fun day that is free for everyone to enjoy and encourages donations to the Backpack Program and local food pantries.” He continued, “I’ve been a lifelong resident of Jerseyville and I love our community. I wanted my business to be able to do something for the kids. I have young children of my own, and I know they are going to love our family fun day and I hope everyone will come and join us.”

Recent Facebook posts by the Jerseyville Back Pack Program had indicated that they were in need of funds and Wittman hoped that this event would help the program with additional funding.

Nathan Wittman has been an agent for Country Financial since 2010. He provides his clients with financial services and insurance. His offices are located at 722 W. County Road in Jerseyville, Illinois. Any questions about the family fun day should be directed to his office at 618-498-6414.

The JCBA is the Chamber of Commerce for Jersey County and have been since 1955. They are a coalition of approximately 250 area businesses, not-for-profit organizations and individuals who pool their talents and resources to improve the local economic environment.

More like this: