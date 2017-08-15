ALTON – A group of business leaders and citizens are hoping for considerable success with the upcoming Family Fun Day, a fund-raiser for Gordon Moore Park from noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 1, at the park.

A committee for the event was formed to oversee the day and it seeks vendors to sell food, soda, arts and crafts to the general public.

The event will include many free activities including a "Big Wheels Big Hearts" event, face painting, arts and crafts, car show, games and special displays. The Family Fun Day is to bring people together to enjoy the wonderful asset that is Gordon Moore Park and to bring awareness for the improvements needed there. Cost to be a vendor is $50.

RiverBend Growth Association CEO Monica Bristow said this should be "a great event."

"It will be a family event to be enjoyed by all who attend,” she said. "Gordon Moore Park has such a long history; it was enjoyed by my kids and now they have young kids now who enjoy it."

Bristow said budget restraints have made it difficult to repair some of the things at Gordon Moore Park that have occurred naturally with the age of the park. She said this event is simply to to help a fund-raising event for park improvements and showcase the historic park to the public.

She said there will likely be popcorn, lemonade shakeups, barbecue, fried fish, arts and crafts and many things for children to enjoy.

"We will have lots of free stuff for kids and families to enjoy to big trucks, a bounce house, a fishing pond, face painting, arts and crafts and more," she said.

Sponsorships are available. For more information on sponsorship, go to www. gordonmooreparkrestoration.com .

This event is open to the general public. Parking will be on the north side of Illinois Route 140. Volunteers will be collecting a $10 donation per car to go towards the projects at Gordon Moore. Refreshments will be available for sale.

More information to follow once the vendors are secured.

For more information on becoming a vendor, please go to https://www. gordonmooreparkrestoration.com .

