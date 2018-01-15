ST. LOUIS - Family and friends are very concerned that a St. Louis musician with area ties has been missing since Friday morning. The family and law enforcement are asking for the public’s help in any information about Nathan Jatcko, 31, who was last seen at 1:30 a.m. Friday near his Lawn Avenue apartment near South Kingshighway in St. Louis.

Paul Hardin, of the Hardin Financial organization, has been friends with Paul’s father, John, for about 30 years. Hardin is deeply concerned about Nathan and his car missing since Friday, which is very uncommon for him.

Nathan is a well-known area and national jazz musician, performing piano and keyboards for Pavlov’s Dog, Yankee Racers, Kentucky Knife Fight, and several other organizations. John Jatcko lives in Edwardsville.

“His dad, John, is one of my best friends,” Hardin said. “His dad and mom both went looking for him Friday when he was discovered missing and have not found out anything. Nathan’s car is also still missing.”

A key component in the search is Nathan’s car. The vehicle is a 2009 Toyota Matrix hatchback with a Missouri license plate, number WK1-C2H, which is missing. His father said there was food left in his cat’s bowl when Nathan departed that morning. His dad has said calls to his phone go straight to his voicemail.

Article continues after sponsor message

Nathan is always dependable for musical engagements and he missed a rehearsal and some weekend appearances, totally uncommon for him.

“When he missed those engagements that made people start wondering about him because he is so reliable,” Hardin said.

Hardin said Nathan is a spectacular musician and composer and is simply a really good kid.

“John is devastated about this,” Hardin said. “John and Nathan’s mom don’t really know which way to turn. They contacted authorities and a missing persons bulletin is out. They don’t know what else to do. Nathan is a busy guy. He also teaches voice at Washington University. He is someone many in the St. Louis area turn to when they need a good pianist for sessions work.”

Nathan is a Southern Illinois University Edwardsville graduate and also grew up in Highland. He attended Breese Mater Dei. He was a jazz student at SIUE, studying under some of the best the university had to offer.

Hardin encouraged anyone who knows anything about Nathan’s whereabouts to contact the St. Louis Police Department. The phone number is (314) 231-1212.

More like this: