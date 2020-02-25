JERSEYVILLE —The Jerseyville Rotary Club’s largest yearly fundraiser Chili Fest has taken place annually for almost four decades now. This year’s Chili Fest is coming up on Tuesday, March 3, at the Jerseyville KC Hall, 307 N State Street in Jerseyville.

This year it will be held as a luncheon only from 11 A.M. –2 P.M. Tickets can be bought in advance from any club member, at the First Bank Jerseyville location at 117 S State St. or purchased at the door on the day of the event. Tickets are $8 and that includes all-you-can-eat chili or beef vegetable soup, hot dogs, cookies and a drink. Carryout meals are also available.

With this being their biggest fundraiser of the year, members are hoping for lots of support so they can continue working to make great things happen. Rotary Clubs bring together people from all walks of life who want to use their expertise for good and to give back to their community.

The Jerseyville Rotary Club was started in April of 1953, and its members are committed to making a difference in our community, our nation and the world. Some of the ongoing Club projects include giving away hundreds of dictionaries to third graders in the Tri-County are each year to encourage literacy, donating Rxdrug drop-off boxes to area law enforcement agencies (with more to come very soon), supporting a Character Counts grant program in Jerseyville schools, hosting international exchange students and involving our local youth in Junior Rotarian programs. They’ve also partnered in the past with several other local non-profit organizations to maximize their impact and expand their reach. Jerseyville Rotary Club’s regular meetings are held most Mondays at noon at Peace United Church of Christ on Glenda Ave.

Members and guests eat lunch and learn from local business experts, community leaders and entrepreneurs, keeping them informed on topics that are relevant to Jersey County.

To learn more about becoming a member you can visit www.jerseyvillerotary.com, look for us on Facebook by searching “Rotary Club of Jerseyville” or simply drop-in as a guest anytime.###Contacts: Event Coordinator/Member Charlie Huebener (work: 618-498-5571 x 124 cell: 618-806-8979)

