SEE FISHING FAIR VIDEO BELOW:

GRAFTON - Crazy games and awesome prizes were just some of the incentives driving people from across the region to Pere Marquette State Park Saturday, June 10.

The Annual Two Rivers Family Fishing Fair includes several games and attractions with the goal of educating young people about outdoor activities accessible in this area, which includes a lot of fishing. Games instructing children how to properly cast a fishing line were only part of the fun of the all-day event.

A large aquarium with several species of fish indigenous to the Illinois, Missouri and Mississippi Rivers was available for the entire family to see some examples of what lurks beneath the muddy surfaces of their familiar rivers. Species such as catfish, bass and bluegill were among those swimming in the 4,000 gallon yellow tank.

According to a release from park, the event is held to celebrate National Fishing Week, and is co-sponsored by Pere Marquette State Park, Two Rivers National Wildlife Refuge and the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.

"The Two Rivers Fishing Fair offers fun and information for the entire family," the release stated. "There is information for beginning and experienced anglers, and lots of fun activities for the kids are just part of the festivities. Fair visitor goers will learn knot tying, fish identification, fish cleaning, casting and many other skills."

Numerous seminars were held in front of the large aquarium as well. The topics of those seminars included water safety, educational activities, a chance to make a cane pole, gifts and prizes.

