EDWARDSVILLE - Enjoy a FAMILY FUN DAY at Edison’s Entertainment Complex (2477 S. State Rte. 157, Edwardsville) on Saturday, July 15, 2017 from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Enjoy UNLIMITED Bowling & Laser Tag for just $10 per guest. Arcade credits are available at ½ price! 50% of the proceeds from the event go directly to Special Olympics Illinois Southwestern Area 12.

For tickets stop by the Special Olympics office in Highland (1318 Mercantile Drive), call 618-654-6680 or email jdunning@soill.org. This is a registration only event-- you must register and receive tickets prior to the event.

Special Olympics Illinois is a not-for-profit organization offering year-round training and competition in 19 sports for nearly 22,000 traditional athletes with intellectual disabilities and nearly 21,000 Young Athletes ages 2-7 with and without intellectual disabilities.

Special Olympics transforms the lives of people with intellectual disabilities, allowing them to realize their full potential in sports and in life. Special Olympics programs enhance physical fitness, motor skills, self-confidence, social skills and encourage family and community support.

Special Olympics Illinois Southwestern Area 12 serves athletes in the following 10 counties: Bond, Calhoun, Clinton, Fayette, Jersey, Madison, Monroe, Montgomery, St. Clair and Washington.

