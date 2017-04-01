ALTON - Families with children of all ages were invited to experience a "egg-citing" time Friday night at the RiverBender.com Community Center, located at 200 W Third St. in Alton.

Though the center hosts its Open Play event from 6 to 10 p.m. each Friday for both members and non-members in middle school, the Easter Eggstravaganza was a fantastic opportunity for families from around the region to come out and have fun together.

"I love volunteering for these middle school kids, but I have come to enjoy running these family nights at the center. We have great things to offer the whole family," Vicki Grover, volunteer and event organizer, said at the event.

The RBCC offered some new activities at the Eggstravaganza, including a brand new air hockey table graciously donated by Brinkman Orthodontics, craft making supplies donated by the nights sponsor Party on Broadway, and the return of the popular money machine. Guests could climb inside and catch novelty money that could then be traded in for prizes. As always, video and arcade gaming, billiards as well as snacks from the center's Dragonfly Cafe was also available to experience.

At around 7:30 p.m., the entire center became grounds for a giant easter egg hunt. Children of all ages were able to hunt in segmented areas throughout the center.

"We have really grown over the last few months and it has been a fabulous thing to see," Grover said. "Tonight, we had over 125 children, not including the adults that came with them."

For more information about the RiverBender.com Community Center, please visit their website at http://communitycenter.riverbender.com.