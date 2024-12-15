GODFREY — The festive spirit was palpable Saturday morning at the Knights of Columbus in Godfrey, where families gathered for the 20th Annual Breakfast with Santa.

Organized by the North Alton-Godfrey Business Council in partnership with the Village of Godfrey Parks and Recreation Department, the event attracted numerous children and their parents for a morning filled with holiday cheer.

Guests enjoyed a buffet-style breakfast prepared by NickyG's Italian Eats Catering, which set the tone for the day's festivities.

Zeke Jabusch, president of the North Alton-Godfrey Business Council, said: "We are happy with our showing today. This is what it is all about. It is the time of year to celebrate Merry Christmas and to all a good night. We think we have an opportunity for everyone with the North Alton-Godfrey Business Council with an entrepreneurial spirit. We try to work on projects to support the community and that is what makes the organization great. People rely on one another and it helps the whole community.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Godfrey Mayor Mike McCormick expressed his delight in seeing the joy on the children's faces. "I think it's wonderful seeing the smiles ear to ear going to see Santa Claus. The bottom line is seeing the smiles on the kid's faces," he said.

Following breakfast, children participated in activities such as face painting and balloon creations. A magic show captivated the audience, and the arrival of Santa and Mrs. Claus proved to be a highlight of the morning.

Gerard Fisher, a local businessman, remarked on the uplifting atmosphere despite the rainy weather, saying, "You know you wake up this morning on a rainy day but you come in here and the sun is shining. Kids are having a great time."

The event was further enhanced by the sounds of Christmas music performed by a local musician, creating a warm and festive ambiance for all in attendance.

More like this: