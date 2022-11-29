ALTON - Pat Liston is celebrating playing 50 years of Music and coming to the ALT Showplace after a two-Night Engagement at the Pageant Theater in St. Louis. Beginning at 7 p.m. Saturday, January 7, will be a very special evening of music from the man who has been the anchor of "MAMA'S PRIDE" along with his brother, Danny, after being inspired by his teachings from his own Mama "Lou". Indeed, Pat is a man with family values and a dream to make this "ole world a better place."

Audiences of all ages will enjoy the range of his musical talents on multiple guitars and keyboard - and the purity of his vast collection of songs that have been recorded by Atlantic Records for several decades. And yes, he prides himself on being a Southern Rock Artist who has kept family values together for over 40 years - and still hit the Billboards both regionally and nationally. Pat was inducted into the KSHE 95 Hall of Fame in 2012 and Pat's song "Blue Mist" has remained the most requested song on KSHE for 40 years.

Pat Liston is an "intimate artist" who loves playing in small venues and sharing the ballads and beautiful music he holds dear to his heart. It took over three months to look for a break in his schedule, but he was committed to finding that break and coming in to do a special benefit concert for his friends at ALT like photographer, Vernon Hamel.

Pat's published biography, "13 Notes of Life" and CDs are available through his website (and at the Concert). He has been recognized by other vocal legends like Bob Dylan and by music critics around the country as " the best ballad writer of beautiful country music."

Pat's range and depth of talents will astound audiences as they enjoy a beautiful Musical Artist on January 7. Tickets are $25 but until December 23, music lovers can purchase a Two-Show Concert package for Pat Liston (January 7) and Tribute- "Sinatra: Last Stand" (February 11) for just $40. Call the ALT Box Office at 618-462-3205 or online: http://www.altonlittletheater.org

