ALTON - Nearly 250 registered for the first Fallen Heroes Ride, which took place Saturday throughout the Riverbend.

Registration for the event began at Ted's Motorcycle World, located at 4103 Humbert Road. Riders were charged $20 per car and $5 per rider on motorcycles. The money was collected by the Reguladores Law Enforcement Club's Gateway Chapter. It was donated to the St. Louis County Police Welfare Association at the request of Elizabeth Snyder - the widow of fallen St. Louis County Officer Blake Snyder, who was slain in the line of duty in Oct. 2016. The inaugural ride was held in his honor.

The Reguladores Law Enforcement Club are a nationwide group of motorcycle enthusiasts who are either currently or formerly involved in law enforcement. Gateway Chapter President Rob Bell, currently a St. Charles County Police officer himself, said the group is dedicated to promoting motorcycle safety and raising money for charities.

"This year, we did our first Fallen Heroes Ride," Bell said. "We chose Blake [Snyder], because he's close to everyone here. All proceeds are going to the St. Louis County Police Welfare Association at the request of his wife, Elizabeth Snyder. They're there to help fallen and injured officers. They help with anything they need; food, money, etc."

Bell said the club set a goal to raise as much as $3,000 with the ride. Following its end, however, Bell said they had made more than $5,400 through a combination of motorcycle riders, Corvette clubs, Jeep clubs and normal vehicles driven by people who wished only to contribute and join in the day.

Article continues after sponsor message

After meeting at Ted' Motorcycle World, the vehicles drove toward Grafton, passing Valhalla Cemetery in Godfrey - where Officer Blake Snyder is interred - on the way.

Once they reached Grafton, Bell said the group went to the Hawg Pit and socialized for a few hours. He said some of them even took helicopter rides.

From the Hawg Pit, they traveled to American Legion Post #429 in Jerseyville, where they again socialized for about a half hour by Bell's estimates.

The ride concluded in Alton at the Owl's Club where a raffle, 50/50 drawing and barbecue was held.

Another ride will be held next year, Bell assured, adding it may take place on the Missouri side of the river. Each ride of the hopefully annual event will be done in the honor of another fallen first responder, especially police officers.

Every full member of the Reguladores Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club is an active-duty or retired police officer, Bell said. Veterans are considered honorary members as are the spouses of police officers.

Bell wanted to thank Ted's Motorcycle World, the Hawg Pit and all the other sponsors making that ride possible. He said 100 percent of the proceeds were donated to the St. Louis County Police Welfare Association.

More like this: