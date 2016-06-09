Fall soccer registration now open with JPRD Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. JERSEYVILLE - Register your child now for fall soccer with Jerseyville Parks and Recreation Department (JPRD). Teams are coed and will be divided by grade entering in the fall: K, 1/2, 3/4 and 5/6. Practices will begin in August and games will run from September through October. All games will be played at Dolan Park, typically on Tuesday/Thursday nights and Saturday. Shin guards are required and rubber soccer cleats are recommended. The league's success depends on parents as volunteer coaches. Registration is $35 per child and includes a game t-shirt.



There is also a traveling fall soccer league for children entering 7th and 8th grade in the fall. Practices begin in August and games will be run from September through October. Most games will be played on Sunday afternoons and/or evenings, with the possibility of an occasional Saturday game. Possible travel locations include, but are not limited to: Litchfield, Carlinville, Pana, Gillispie, Verden, Eagarville, Auburn, Hillsboro, Raymond, Farmersville, Palmyra, Staunton and Nokomis. Travel will be the responsibility of the parents. The league’s success depends on parents as volunteer coaches. Shin guards, rubber cleats (no metal) and matching team shorts and socks are required. Registration is $45 per child and includes a game jersey.



The leagues are open to both city residents and non-residents. The deadline to register for both leagues is Tuesday, July 5, 2016! A $5 late fee will be applied to any registration accepted after the deadline.

JPRD offers an online registration option specifically for the fall soccer programs at no additional charge with the use of a credit or debit card. Parents also have the option to register in person or by mail with cash or check.



For more information or to learn how to register, please visit http://www.jerseyville-il.us or https://www.signupville.com, call JPRD at 618.498.2222 or email jerseyvilleparkandrec@jerseyville-il.us.