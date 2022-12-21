SPRINGFIELD – Today, the Illinois Board of Higher Education released its first look report at enrollment data from the state’s public universities for the fall semester of the 2022-23 academic year. Freshmen enrollment at Illinois’ public universities increased by a noteworthy 5% compared to the fall semester of the 2021-22 academic year. This bucked the national trend which indicated a 2.4% decrease in freshmen enrollment at all public universities. Of Illinois’ 12 public universities, nine reported an increase in freshmen enrollment.

Illinois outpaced national enrollment growth rate of African American and Latino freshmen with enrollment of Latino freshmen in Illinois increasing by a remarkable 12.9%, compared to a decrease of 0.7% at the national level. And while national data show that enrollment of African American freshmen decreased by 4.3%, in Illinois, enrollment of African American freshmen increased by a notable 10.5%.

“Here in Illinois, our universities are bouncing back—bucking national trends and exemplifying excellence at every turn,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “While other states battle dwindling enrollment numbers, our public universities are seeing extraordinary growth—largely driven by Black and Latino incoming freshmen. This just goes to show that when you invest in the young people of our state, the returns are exponential.”

First-Time Full-Time Undergraduates (Freshmen) at Illinois Public Universities (Headcount)