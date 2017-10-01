Listen to the story

GODFREY - Glazebrook Park was packed Saturday, September 30, for the annual Fall Corn Festival.

The day was full of fun for the whole family featuring helicopter rides, a petting zoo, tractor rides, face painting, a corn on the cob eating contest and corn shucking contest.

