BETHALTO - The Faith Families program at Zion Bethalto has started its second year of caring and service, teaching morals and values in interactive settings for all levels.

Faith Families at Zion Lutheran School, Bethalto, Illinois, are multi-age groups designed to build a caring, interactive community of Kindergarten through Grade 8 students. A school or church staff member or a teacher leads each group.

Gatherings and activities focus on the school’s morals and values: Faith in Action, Responsibility, Honesty, Respect, Stewardship, Compassion, Self-Control, Strong Work Ethic, Kindness, Generosity. This emphasis merges with the school’s 2019–2020 school year theme: “Family Together in Christ.”

Each Faith Family includes at least one student from each grade level plus a teacher, school or church staff member as the leader. During weekly chapel services, each Faith Family sits together as a group for worship and prayer.

Monthly gatherings of each Faith Family include a devotion plus a service activity based on one of the school’s morals or values. Activities — such as making cards and tying blankets for the elderly, preparing care packages for local police officers and firefighters, or encouraging high school students with personal notes — help students learn about working together and caring for others.

Zion’s Faith Families promote bonding between older students and younger students. They learn to help and respect one another, regardless of their age or academic level. Students also benefit from dedicated time to interact with others outside their classroom settings.

“Zion Bethalto’s Faith Families are creating a culture in which all students learn cooperation, Christian concern and service,” said Joe Snyder, school principal. “It is so exciting to see a kindergartener giving a high-five to an eighth-grader from their Faith Family as they pass each other in the hallway or cafeteria at school. They sincerely care about each other.”

For more information or to register your student in Preschool or Grades Kindergarten through 8 at Zion Lutheran School Bethalto, go to http://zlsbethalto.org. Contact Zion Lutheran School directly at 618-377-5507 or schooloffice@zlsbethalto.org

Zion Lutheran School, Bethalto, Illinois provides a Christ-centered approach to life and learning for students and their families. Since 1962, the school has excelled in its safe and nurturing environment and commitment to academic excellence. Today, students in Preschool through Grade 8 enjoy a variety of opportunities to grow in their love for learning and love of Jesus. Conveniently located in Bethalto, the school welcomes all who desire a quality Christian education.

