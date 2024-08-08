FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS — Sgt. Robert Belba and Officer Molly Muennich of the Fairview Heights Police Department congratulated local resident Brice Travis on his recent achievement of earning the Eagle Scout award.

The recognition took place during a ceremony, where Travis was also presented with a proclamation from Fairview Heights Mayor Mark Kupsky.

In November 2023, Brice, a dedicated member of his church and a scout, noticed potential dangers in the playground equipment at his local church. Concerned about the safety of children who might climb on the defective structures, Brice took it upon himself to address these issues.

Brice enlisted the help of other church members and fellow scouts to tackle the extensive task. In addition to removing and replacing many broken or damaged pieces of the playground equipment, Brice recently turned age 18. Thanks to his efforts, the entire playground structure received a fresh coat of paint and was completely rejuvenated.

The Eagle Scout award, the highest rank attainable in the Boy Scouts of America, requires significant commitment and dedication. Mayor Kupsky's proclamation expressed pride in Travis's accomplishment and honored his dedication to the community.

Around 2 percent of Scouts rise to the rank of Eagle, so it is rated as an incredible accomplishment.

Fairview Heights Police Sgt. Belba encouraged Travis to "keep chasing greatness" as he continues his endeavors.

The event highlighted the community's support for its youth and their achievements.

