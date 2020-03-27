FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS - The Fairview Heights Police Department issued a public assistance request in locating a missing 17-year-old from the community - Alex Austin. Austin was reported missing on Thursday, March 26, 2020.

Austin is 5-foot-7, 135 pounds with brown eyes and light brown hair. He wears glasses and was last seen on a green BMX style bike wearing glasses, wearing a black fedora style hat, black hoodie, and dark pants.

Anyone who has information on Alex's location should call the Fairview Heights Police Department at (618) 489-2100.

