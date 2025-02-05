FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS — TGI Fridays has permanently closed its doors after nearly 30 years of operation at 6900 N. Illinois St. in Fairview Heights, as confirmed by signs on the restaurant doors and the company’s website. The closure marks the end of a long-standing presence in the Fairview Heights business community.

The restaurant first opened in January 1997. The closure is likely part of a broader trend affecting the chain, which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Nov. 2, 2024, citing $37 million in debt and only $5.9 million in cash on hand. As part of its restructuring plan, TGI Fridays intends to sell its assets, although it has been described as “asset light.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Since the bankruptcy filing, ABOUT 30 TGI Fridays locations nationwide have closed. The chain operates 39 restaurants directly in the U.S. and has 122 franchised sites, in addition to 316 franchised locations outside the country.

While the specific reasons for the closure of the Fairview Heights location have not been disclosed, the announcement comes at a time when the casual dining industry faces significant challenges.

More like this: