FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS — Four individuals were recently honored for their significant contributions to the Fairview Heights community, showcasing the impact of dedicated service and neighborly support.

Retired Fire Chief Bryan Doyle was recognized for his 41 years of service to the Fairview Fire Department, a tenure that exemplifies commitment and leadership in public safety.

Article continues after sponsor message

Heather Hinson received accolades for her unwavering support to the families of police department personnel and her involvement with the Fraternal Order of Police.

Dawn Holloway was named Volunteer of the Year for her exceptional service and coordination of the Volunteers in Policing organization, highlighting the importance of community engagement in law enforcement efforts.

Additionally, Brian Baptista was acknowledged for his quick action in assisting a neighbor who had fallen and was unable to get up, an act that potentially prevented a tragic outcome.

These recognitions reflect the community's appreciation for individuals who enhance the quality of life in Fairview Heights through their selfless actions and dedication to service.

More like this: