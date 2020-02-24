Save the dates! Fair Saint Louis is pleased to announce its 2020 annual Fourth of July celebration will take place Thursday, July 2; Friday, July 3; and Saturday, July 4 at Gateway Arch National Park.

“We are very excited to celebrate our 40th Fair this year,” said David Estes, general chairman of Fair Saint Louis 2020. “Mark your calendars to join us at the Arch for three packed days of family friendly activities, our world-renowned air show, chart-topping entertainment, and of course, the dazzling fireworks over the Mississippi River.”



Full programming details, including the entertainment lineup for the Fair’s evening free concerts, will be announced this spring.



Please visit fairsaintlouis.org, and the Fair’s Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages

(@fairsaintlouis) for announcements leading up to the event. The FairSTL app is also available todownload for free.

VENDOR OPPORTUNITIES AVAILABLE



Fair Saint Louis is currently accepting vendor applications for concessions and charity partners at this year’s event. If you are interested in learning more and participating, please visit www.fairsaintlouis.org/foodvendor/

About the Fair St. Louis Foundation



The Fair St. Louis Foundation, a 501(c)3 organization, operates the Fair each year and has donated numerous gifts to the St. Louis community in conjunction with these events. Over the years, the foundation has contributed to the lighting of the Eads Bridge, the Mississippi River Overlook and the mile-long Riverfront Promenade, and was a partner in providing the Grand Staircase beneath the Arch as part of the National Park System and to the irrigation system as part of Forest Park Forever

