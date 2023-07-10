JERSEYVILLE - A Jerseyville woman has been charged with failing to register as a sex offender in Jersey County, while a Godfrey man with three prior DUIs has been charged with a fourth and several other charges, according to recent Jersey County court filings.

Tiffany L. Ford, 43, of Jerseyville, was charged with unlawful failure to register as a sex offender. Court records state Ford failed to register with the Jersey County Sheriff’s Department within three days after she established a residence in the county - specifically, from June 13 to July 6.

Ford was charged with a Class 3 felony and her bail was set at $30,000.

Jon G. Deneef, 37, of Godfrey, was charged with aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol on July 3. Court records state that he drove intoxicated on Beltrees Road, west of State Highway 3 in Jersey County.

He was also charged with unlawful possession of less than five grams of methamphetamine and unlawful possession of less than 15 grams of a substance containing fentanyl. He received an additional charge for driving on a revoked license.

Deneef had previously been convicted of driving under the influence on May 16, 2004 in Montgomery County, August 26, 2008 in Jersey County, and February 13, 2010 in Madison County.

In total, Deneef was charged with one Class 2, one Class 3, and two Class 4 felonies. Bail was set at $35,000.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

