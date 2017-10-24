MARYVILLE - Fighting cancer is hard enough. Finding clothes that FIT during the fight can be hard, too.

Most patients' weight fluctuate greatly during treatments... causing weight loss or even weight gain.

Since this can be a temporary obstacle for patients, having a FREE alternative to clothing options is greatly appreciated.

We are creating a closet of "fabulous clothing" for patients undergoing cancer treatment so they don't have to! To participate, donate your gently used clothing (think what you would lend a friend or family member in a time of need!) to our clothing drive! Gently used tops, slacks, jeans, dresses, skirts, jackets, handbags, and accessories.

PLEASE NO SHOES.Any clothing that remains at the end of the event will be donated to Goodwill.

October 30 - November 13

At the Warren Billhartz Cancer Center -- Vadalabene Entrance Volunteer Desk (M-F) 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

At Anderson Hospital Volunteer Office -- via Hospital Entrance 1 (M-F) 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The drive will result in a special event to be held on Wednesday, November 15th at the Warren Billhartz Cancer Center (Route 162 Entrance).

From 2 - 5 p.m. patients can stop by and "shop" from our "fabulous finds" closet for FREE...

