SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Transportation is urging motorists to be alert for the possibility of pavement buckling on roads throughout the state in the next few days due to the extreme heat in the forecast.

Very high temperatures can lead to pavement expanding and ultimately buckling or blowing out, causing uneven driving surfaces in some areas. As long as the heat persists, IDOT will be monitoring the situation, with crews available to make repairs as quickly as possible if they are needed.

Motorists should be aware of slowing traffic and be prepared to move over for maintenance workers and other emergency personnel.

In addition, motorists are encouraged to carry drinking water when traveling during extreme heat conditions. Should you experience vehicle trouble, dehydration can happen quickly without proper hydration available.

