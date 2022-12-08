MARYVILLE - Ashley Brannan, RN of Anderson Hospital was recently honored with The DAISY Award® For Extraordinary Nurses. The award is part of the DAISY Foundation's programs to recognize the super-human efforts nurses perform every day.

Ashley, a specialty care nurse in both the Intensive Care and Intermediate Care units at Anderson Hospital, was nominated by a family whose father was a patient Brannan cared for in the ICU. The nomination read:

“What a bright light Ashley is! Even though she had many other clients, Ashley made my dad (87) feel comfortable. She was quickly accessible and always fresh and friendly with answers to our inquiries. "Inquiring minds want to know!" Speaking of answers, she always answered my dad’s repeated questions. Due to his Alzheimer's, my dad asked the same questions over and over and over but each time Ashley would respond with a smile as if it was the first time she answered him, although it was the 15th! She also made "light" of his attempts at escape with jokes and amusing quips rescuing what could be a tense situation and transforming it into a shared smile with my dad. Ashley also listened to extra maintenance - instructions about hearing aids, "pants“, and other concerns - listening with empathy and love as if a family member. Thank you for great staff!”

The not-for-profit DAISY Foundation is based in Glen Ellen, CA, and was established by family members in memory of J. Patrick Barnes. Patrick died at the age of 33 in late 1999 from complications of Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP), a little-known but not uncommon auto-immune disease. The care Patrick and his family received from nurses while he was ill inspired this unique means of thanking nurses for making a profound difference in the lives of their patients and patient families.

Said Bonnie Barnes, FAAN, Doctor of Humane Letters (h.c) and Co-Founder of The DAISY Foundation, "When Patrick was critically ill, our family experienced first-hand the remarkable skill and care nurses provide patients every day and night. Yet these unsung heroes are seldom recognized for the super-human work they do. The kind of work the nurses at Anderson Hospital are called on to do every day epitomizes the purpose of The DAISY Award.”

In addition to the DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses, the Foundation expresses gratitude to the nursing profession internationally in over 5,000 healthcare facilities and schools of nursing with recognition of Nurse-led Teams, Nurse Leaders, Nurses Advancing Health Equity, Nursing Faculty, Nursing Students, Lifetime Achievement in Nursing and through the J. Patrick Barnes Grants for Nursing Research and Evidence-Based Practice Projects, Medical Mission Grants and their new Health Equity Grant programs. More information is available at http://DAISYfoundation.org.

