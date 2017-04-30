“Do you know what the difference between hitting .250 and .300 is? It’s 25 hits. Twenty five hits in 500 at-bats is 50-points, okay? There’s six months in the season, that’s about 25 weeks. That means if you get just one extra flare a week. Just one. A gork. You get a ground ball–a ground ball with eyes. You get a dying quail. Just one more dying quail a week and you’re in Yankee Stadium.”–Crash Davis, Bull Durham

Or in the case of Kolten Wong, just one more bunt hit per week.

“That’s my goal,” shared Wong recently. “Whenever I’m playing a series I want to at least try and put a bunt a series. See what can happen. I know if I put a good bunt down, it’s going to be a tough play for anybody.”

At least in part of the new focus, the St. Louis Cardinals second baseman dropped down a bunt single in both the Pittsburgh and Milwaukee series.

“I got away from that and kind of talking with people on the team and some of the coaches, that’s who I’ve got to be,” said Wong. “I’ve got to figure out a way to get on base any way I can–if bunting in the 9th is going to be it, I’m going to do it.”

Apr 23, 2017; Milwaukee, WI, USA; St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Kolten Wong (16) bunts for a base hit in the third inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Miller Park. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

