ALTON - Extensive renovation work is being done to the old Atlantis Pools location at 3000 Homer Adams Parkway in Alton.

Planet Fitness has worked with Poettker Construction on multiple Planet Fitness facilities, including now the Alton location.

John Clancy of Planet Fitness said the Poettker project team has worked professionally and proactively with the architects and various contractors to ensure items are addressed in an expeditious manner. Poettker Construction collaborated with Planet Fitness to build the Edwardsville location.

The facade work is nearly complete at the Alton location and now work inside is going full tilt. Considerable work on the roof also appears still to be done. It is estimated Planet Fitness in Alton will open sometime this spring in March or April.

The old Atlantis Pools location is being completely renovated in the process.

